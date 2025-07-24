Diva’s Daily Dirt: Malcolm Jamal-Warner’s Tragic Death, Drake’s Album Tease, and STARZ’s Ghost & Tommy Prequel

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Dominique Da Diva’s “Diva’s Daily Dirt” on 93.9 WKYS delivered a whirlwind of entertainment news, starting with heartbreaking details about Malcolm Jamal-Warner’s tragic passing. The beloved actor drowned in Costa Rica while swimming with his 8-year-old daughter. A surfer heroically saved his daughter, and Warner was pulled to shore, but despite 45 minutes of CPR, he succumbed to a riptide current. The culture mourns his loss while celebrating his legacy.

Next, Dominique spilled the tea on Wendy Williams’ ongoing legal battle. Wendy’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, known for defending A$AP Rocky, is pushing for a jury trial to fight her court-ordered guardianship. Since 2022, Wendy has been under guardianship after Wells Fargo raised concerns about her mental state and finances. Tacopina vows to hold those responsible accountable, and fans are rallying behind Wendy with the hashtag #FreeWendy.

Drake fans, rejoice! The rapper teased new music while performing in England, hinting at an album titled Iceman. He promised fans, “We’ve got a lot to talk about,” leaving everyone eager for his next drop.

Finally, STARZ is expanding the Power universe with a prequel series titled Origins. The 18-episode order will explore the backstory of fan-favorite characters like Ghost and Tommy. As the fourth Power spinoff, it’s set to keep fans hooked on the franchise.






