NBC/Diddy, Malcolm Jamal Warner’s Death & Breonna Taylor

Diva’s Daily Dirt: NBC vs. Diddy, Malcolm Jamal Warner’s Tragic Death, and Breonna Taylor Verdict

Published on July 22, 2025

NBCUniversal is pushing back against Diddy’s $100 million defamation lawsuit that claims their documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, falsely painted him as a criminal mastermind. Asserting free speech protection, NBCUniversal argues the documentary merely reflects publicly available information without further damaging his pre-existing reputation.

Heartbreak struck Hollywood with the tragic death of Malcolm Jamal Warner, beloved for his role as Theo on The Cosby Show. Warner passed away in Costa Rica after an accidental drowning during a family vacation. Celebrities, including Bill Cosby and Tracee Ellis Ross, have shared heartfelt tributes, recalling his legacy and impact on the entertainment industry.

A step towards justice for Breonna Taylor came with the sentencing of former Louisville officer Brett Hankinson. He received a 33-month prison term for civil rights violations related to the 2020 botched raid that took Taylor’s life. While the decision provides some accountability, questions remain about the adequacy of the punishment.

Stay tuned to Diva’s Daily Dirt for more updates on these stories and other breaking news.


