Get Unfiltered: The House Horrors That Made Guests Say “Never Again!”

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

House Horror Stories That’ll Make You Never Want to Visit Again

Visiting someone’s house can be a gamble, and sometimes you witness things that make you swear never to return. Get Unfiltered listeners didn’t hold back as they shared their most shocking and hilarious “never again” experiences.

One caller instantly set the tone with a horrifying tale about visiting a home overrun by roaches. “They had every type of roach imaginable—big, small, baby roaches, even white ones that just hatched!” they exclaimed. The infestation was so severe that even the backyard was roach territory—no ants, just roaches having a picnic! That was a dealbreaker, leaving the caller completely traumatized.

Another unfortunate guest recounted an incident where a roach casually crawled up the arm of the host as they reached for something in the kitchen. “Whatever you’re grabbing, never mind! I don’t want it anymore,” they laughed, but the sheer discomfort in their voice was impossible to miss.

It didn’t stop there. One listener recalled walking into a cookout where the bathroom light didn’t work. The situation went further downhill when they speculated that the roaches were drinking up missed toilet spills. Another caller noted this as a critical faux pas, stating, “If that’s your predicament, you can’t be the one hosting!”

The commentary delivered relatable laughs but also highlighted the importance of hygiene when hosting guests. The phrase, “This is why Black folks don’t eat at the company potluck,” resonated deeply, leaving everyone nodding and chuckling.

By the end of the segment, Dominique the Diva and her callers reminded everyone just how crucial cleanliness is and how some things are just too much for any guest to handle. If nothing else, these tales made everyone think twice about saying “yes” to certain invites! Would you have stayed in these situations? I wouldn’t!



