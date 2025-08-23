DMV Local Recap: School Board Pushes for Student REAL IDs

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The DMV is facing some serious changes right now, and the D.C. school board isn’t playing when it comes to protecting our students. With Monday marking the return to school for thousands of kids across the district, officials are stepping up to address a growing concern that hits close to home for families throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The Real Talk on REAL IDs

Here’s what’s happening: the D.C. school board is putting major pressure on Mayor Bowser to implement a program that helps students 15 and older get REAL IDs as soon as possible. These aren’t your regular school IDs—we’re talking about federally recognized government-issued identification that could make all the difference when students are moving through the city.

Why does this matter so much right now? Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth just authorized up to 2,000 National Guard troops to carry weapons in D.C. if necessary. With federal agents and heavy law enforcement presence flooding the district, students need more than just their school IDs if they get stopped while heading to or from school.

Safety First, Always

The reality is tough but real—if you’re a young person of a certain height who dresses a certain way, interactions with law enforcement can escalate quickly. Officials know this, and they’re not waiting around for something to go wrong. Having proper identification could be the difference between a routine check and a serious misunderstanding.

The school board’s proposal specifically targets students who are most likely to face these interactions. At 15 and older, these young people are navigating the city independently, taking public transportation, and moving through neighborhoods that now have increased security presence.

Community Response

Teachers, administrators, bus drivers, principals, and support staff are all working overtime to ensure students can get back to learning safely. The push for REAL IDs is just one part of a larger effort to protect students during this tense time in the district.

Mayor Bowser is feeling the pressure from multiple angles right now, but this issue needs immediate attention. Students shouldn’t have to worry about carrying proper identification just to get an education, but that’s where we are.

The message is clear: let’s get these kids what the