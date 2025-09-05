Wale Talks New Album, Travis Scott Chemistry, and His Mission to Elevate DC Media

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Wale on Elevating DMV Culture, New Music, and Giving Flowers

Wale offered a candid look into his creative process, his passion for his city, and the driving forces behind his longevity in music. While putting the final touches on his new album, Wale described himself as being “trapped out… in a dungeon,” a testament to his dedication to perfecting his craft.

A major highlight of the conversation was his latest single “Where To Start,” which samples the classic SWV track “I’m So Into You.” Wale, a self-proclaimed huge fan of the group, explained how producer Hollywood Cole brought him the beat. “When Hollywood Cole came through and played that joint for me, I was like, man, this ain’t crazy,” he shared, noting that the vibe perfectly matched what he was feeling at the time.

When asked about his best creative partners, he named several artists, including J. Cole, Eric Bellinger, and Travis Scott. “Me and Travis Scott got good energy in the studio,” he said, praising Scott’s attention to detail.

Beyond his personal projects, Wale’s ultimate ambition is to uplift the entire creative scene in his home region. His goal is to “truly elevate DC Media… elevate us, like, culturally.” He wants to plant a flag for DMV culture in the mainstream, impacting everything from the underground rap scene to film.

Though he remains tight-lipped about his forthcoming album, preferring to let fans experience it without preconceived notions, he confirmed it’s coming “any day now.” He also revealed that the project will feature collaborations with Nigerian artists, further bridging his heritage with his music. For Wale, his work is more than a job; it’s a gift he feels blessed to share with the fans who find healing and new perspectives in his songs.