Listen Live
News

Joe Biden Undergoes Surgery for Skin Cancer

Mohs surgery involves removing thin layers of skin and examining them under a microscope until no cancer cells remain.

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Job Biden Speaks At Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) In San Diego
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune / Getty

Joe Biden has undergone Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday. The procedure comes months after the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The spokesperson did not say when the surgery took place. News of the operation surfaced after a video circulated online showing Biden with a scar on his forehead.

Mohs surgery involves removing thin layers of skin and examining them under a microscope until no cancer cells remain. Doctors often use the technique for recurring or aggressive skin cancers, as well as lesions found in sensitive areas such as the face, hands and genitals.

SEE ALSO

Joe Biden Undergoes Surgery for Skin Cancer  was originally published on wbt.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
RoadTrippin’ With Diva Sweeptakes

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close