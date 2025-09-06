‘Clout Chasing’ With Cancer? Keke Wyatt’s Son Claims Singer Used His Diagnosis For ‘Attention,’ Called It ‘Karma’ Because He’s Gay

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Keke Wyatt‘s 23-year-old son, Rahjah Ke’ Morton, has spoken out with claims that the singer used his cancer diagnosis for clout and called it “karma” for his being gay.

While joining in on the “put a finger down” TikTok trend, Morton seemed to tell fans that his mother was not truly supportive of him and instead abused him in private.

“Put a finger down if you were diagnosed with cancer as a teenager and your parent decided to publicly announce your diagnosis for personal gain and attention, but behind the scenes saying that your diagnosis is karma for you being apart of the Alphabet mafia — and if they known that you were gonna turn out like this they could’ve kept their money.”

Social media quickly jumped into Morton’s comments with support for him and slander for Wyatt.

“Mind you she out here singing for pride events,” one user commented.

Well, that surely is something. She wouldn’t be the first performer to cash a pride check and later be outed for homophobia if Morton’s claims are true. Wyatt announced her son’s cancer diagnosis back in 2017 via an Instagram post where she also told her fans that she planned to shave her head in solidarity with Rahjah.

Though he was diagnosed with stage 4 leukemia, Morton successfully underwent chemotherapy and beat cancer in 2018. The mother and son duo appeared in a YouTube video about his treatment journey the same year, where they discussed their feelings upon first hearing his diagnosis.

“I said, ‘What is it? Like, cancer or something?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ Honey, my butthole fell on the floor. My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn’t believe it,” she said at the time.

Wyatt revealed that she first noticed signs of Morton’s illness during a family trip to Disney World, where he was unable to walk and stand for long periods of time. After he began losing weight at an alarming rate, they all began to worry.

“Because I was dying! I was literally dying, and we didn’t know,” Rahjah recalled in the video.

Keke has yet to respond to the claims made by her son but something tells us she’s not going to stay silent for too long.

