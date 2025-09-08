Reddzz Rundown: VMAs, Kendrick Lamar & Young Thug

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Let’s get into the latest tea from the timeline, from major award show moments to even more messy audio leaks. Here’s your Reddzz Rundown.

Did you catch the VMAs last night? Hosted by the ageless LL Cool J, the show had some legendary moments. Mariah Carey looked amazing, taking home awards for Best R&B and the Video Vanguard Award. Busta Rhymes also got his flowers, receiving his first-ever Rock the Bells Visionary Award after a fire performance with Big Latto and Papoose. Big winners of the night included Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Tyla, and Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking of Kendrick, he’s collecting trophies left and right. He just won an Emmy for Best Music Direction for that incredible Apple Music Halftime Show, proving once again that they are not like him.

Now, for the drama. The Young Thug audio leaks continue, and this time it’s getting even messier. New audio is circulating where Thug is allegedly admitting he cheated on his girl, Mariah the Scientist, with one of the City Girls while he was locked up. We already know he admitted to cheating on her before he went to jail, so this isn’t a huge surprise. At this point, whether it’s real or AI, the drama is nonstop. Maybe the ultimate comeback for Mariah would be to drop a track with Gunna. What do you think, friend?