Diva’s Daily Dirt: Young Thug, Glorilla & Jay Z

It’s time to get you hipped to today’s biggest headlines, straight with no chaser. Your girl Dominique Da Diva is here with all the dirt you need.

First up, Young Thug is back in the studio and he’s putting it all on wax. After those leaked jail calls caused a stir, Thugga is apologizing to everyone. He’s begging Lil Baby to answer the phone and showing love to Drake, making it clear he respects everything he’s done for the rap game. He also had a message for his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, apologizing for the drama and professing his love. It’s good to see him channeling his feelings into his music.

But is the love being returned? A track has surfaced that sounds like Glorilla throwing shots at Thug and Mariah. The internet is debating whether it’s really Big Glo or just some AI-generated track, especially since the song ends with the line “it’s just jokes.” Glorilla even had a few lines for Mariah the Scientist. Real or fake, it’s all in good fun and has everyone talking.

In other news, Jay-Z is defending his big business move in New York. He’s been catching some heat for his bid to build a casino in Times Square, but Hov is doubling down. He says it’s not just a casino; it’s a “cultural investment” meant to strengthen Broadway and create value for the community. He wants to build a world-class destination in the entertainment capital of the world.



