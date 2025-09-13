Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Christian Siriano is one of those designers who loves to have fun with clothes. His runway shows are full productions – and at the end, you leave feeling good and excited about fashion.

So it’s no surprise that Friday night at Macy’s Herald Square, his Spring/Summer 2026 show had the crowd buzzing well before the lights dimmed. The energy was high, and the fashion girls were ready.

As I walked in, I spotted Lizzo, Oprah, and Whoopi Goldberg in the front row and other fashion insiders anticipating Siriano’s Spring/Summer ’26 showing. Everyone was ready for Siriano’s September 2025 NYFW moment.

Visions of White, Ivory, & Cream: Inside Christian Siriano’s NYFW Moment

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

First of all, the vibe. Cream and white filled the bottom floor of Macy’s. I am talking about the curtains, flowers, and the runway itself.

Somehow, I got the white memo before the show. I arrived in a white faux-leather maxi with a dramatic one-shoulder design. That’s right, I blended right in with the set. Clearly, Christian Siriano and I are a match made in fashion heaven – and I understand the assignment.

See pictures snapped by Getty below outside the show.

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

Polka Dots & Pure Drama: Inside Christian Siriano’s NYFW Moment

While white was the show’s presentation theme, the collection brought all the color, print, and vibrancy. In true Siriano fashion, the Macy’s collab designer opened with looks that had the audience on screen record.

Siriano told the press about the collection, “For the Spring/Summer 2026 season, Christian Siriano was inspired by the cinematic glamour of 1940s film, and the effortless style of Hollywood icon Marlene Dietrich.”

Models worked the runway in popping polka dots and striking stripes. It was mixed print mania, and it worked so well. Then, Siriano rolled out zebra prints, color-blocking with splashes of teal, pink, red, and those signature ball gowns that make you want to twirl just watching them.

“Known for her ability to balance a wardrobe of sharp, masculine tailoring and ultra-feminine, high glamour silhouettes, Dietrich inspired a collection rooted in texture, volume, and sculptural form,” said Siriano continued in a statement.

Oprah, Lizzo, Whoopi Goldberg & More: Inside Christian Siriano’s NYFW Moment

There to witness Siriano’s vintage Hollywood-inspired runway was a room full of icons. Whoopi, Oprah, and Lizzo sat front row together. And we loved to see them laugh, joke, and cheer Siriano on.

I caught up with Lizzo right before the show started. She looked amazing, serving body, confidence, and couture. She rocked a sheer, structured nude corset top with paneling that sculpted her shape like modern art, paired with a dramatic black wrap skirt in gauzy, layered chiffon.

We quickly talked about confidence and “feeling good as h*ll” in clothes. The “Juice” singer told me, “There’s no one way to feel good. But everyone knows what makes them feel good. Just lean into it. Lock into that and trust that [feeling].”

And it’s even easier to feel good when you love your outfit – and thanks to designers like Christian Siriano, we all can. Every body type, every style, every ounce of extra is celebrated. His runway isn’t just fashion – it’s a place where all beauty is the moment.

Walking out with a Macy’s gift bag in hand, I left with the kind of inspiration only a Siriano show can give.

Polka Dots & Pure Drama: Inside Christian Siriano’s NYFW Moment was originally published on hellobeautiful.com