Jayden Daniels’ Suffers Sprained Knee, Status Questionable Vs. Raiders [Report]

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sprained his left knee during Thursday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, leaving his availability for the upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders uncertain, according to sources.

Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, was injured in the 27-18 defeat. An MRI performed on Friday revealed no major damage, but his status for Sunday remains questionable. If he is unable to play, it would be the first missed game of his professional career.

Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to start if Daniels is sidelined. Mariota has previously stepped in for Daniels and has performed effectively in a backup role.

So far in the 2025 season, Daniels has accumulated 3,245 passing yards with 24 touchdowns. A notable dual-threat, he has also added 512 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The injury to Daniels compounds a difficult game for the Commanders, who lost two starters to season-ending injuries. Running back Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles, and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. sustained a quad injury. Other players, including receiver Noah Brown (groin), tight end John Bates (groin), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring), also left the game with injuries.

The team’s health was a significant factor in their 12-5 record and run to the NFC Championship Game last season. Washington will now have to rely on its depth as it prepares to face the Raiders.

