Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B, Lil Durk, Brandy & Monica

It’s a huge day for new music, and we’ve got all the details right here in your Daily Dirt recap.

First up, Cardi B is making waves yet again. Her highly anticipated sophomore album has dropped, and it’s already sitting pretty at #1 on the US iTunes charts. But that’s not all—Cardi has also made history by securing a Guinness World Record for being the first artist to have an album delivered via drone, thanks to a partnership with Walmart. Fans can also get the album delivered through DoorDash, proving Cardi is truly everywhere right now.





In legal news, Lil Durk’s federal murder-for-hire trial has been delayed. Originally set to begin in October, the trial is now pushed back to January 20, 2026. While his lawyers opposed the delay, his co-defendants did not, leaving Durk behind bars as he awaits his day in court.

On a brighter note, R&B legends Brandy and Monica are giving fans something to celebrate. The duo is gearing up for their “The Boy Is Mine” tour, and Brandy is also set to release her memoir, Phases, on March 31, 2026. The book will chronicle her journey from a Mississippi church choir to becoming a music and TV icon, including her groundbreaking role as Cinderella.