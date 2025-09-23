Listen Live
United Center Cancels NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Concert Days Before Show

Published on September 23, 2025

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

NBA YoungBoy’s highly anticipated concert at the United Center in Chicago was abruptly canceled just two days before the rapper was scheduled to perform.

The United Center announced the cancellation on Monday, stating, “The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

No explanation for the sudden decision was provided, and a representative for the venue told Variety there would be “no further comment at this time.”

The show would have marked one of NBA YoungBoy’s first major appearances since his release from prison. The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, recently completed a 23-month federal sentence on gun charges. In a high-profile move last May, he was granted a pardon by former President Donald Trump.

The short notice of the cancellation has sparked questions and disappointment from fans, many of whom had already made travel arrangements to attend the show. As of now, neither NBA YoungBoy nor his team has issued a public response regarding the canceled performance.

The United Center’s decision adds another layer of uncertainty to YoungBoy’s post-release career, as the rapper attempts to resume live performances following nearly two years of legal troubles and confinement.

