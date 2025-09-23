President Trump Declares “Golden Age” at UN

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

President Trump delivered a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and his remarks are drawing significant attention. Addressing world leaders, Trump criticized the UN, stating that the global body is not living up to its potential and claiming the United States is doing the work the UN ought to be doing.

The core of his speech focused on the American economy, which he declared is in a “golden age.” Trump asserted that his leadership is rapidly reversing what he termed an “economic calamity” inherited from the previous administration. He made bold claims, stating, “Under my leadership, energy costs are down, gasoline prices are down, grocery prices are down, mortgage rates are down, and inflation has been defeated.” He added that the only thing on the rise is the stock market, which he said just hit a record high.