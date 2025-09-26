Commanders To Face Falcons Without Daniels, McLaurin

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

Commanders Face Falcons Without Key Stars in Week 4

The Washington Commanders will be without several key players as they prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Friday that quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), wide receivers Terry McLaurin (quad) and Noah Brown (groin), and tight end John Bates (groin) will all miss Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

Daniels, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been sidelined since Week 3. In his absence, veteran Marcus Mariota will make his second consecutive start. Mariota impressed last week, completing 71.4% of his passes for 207 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 40 yards and a score. However, he did lose a fumble.

McLaurin, who sustained his injury during last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, has been a critical part of Washington’s offense this season, recording 10 receptions for 149 yards. Brown and Bates have had limited roles, combining for just three catches and 36 yards.

Despite the injuries, the Commanders’ offense has been productive, ranking seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.7) and ninth in total yards (354.0). Washington enters the matchup with a 2-1 record, sitting second in the NFC East.

