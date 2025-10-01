KevOnStage Inks Original Programming Partnership With Fuse+

KevOnStage, who has been building his production company on the back of his popular social media posts, stand-up comedy tours, and best-selling books, can now include another venture to his growing list of responsibilities. In a new report, it was revealed that KevOnStage partnered with Fuse Media and will bring original programming to the Fuse+ streaming network.

As exclusively reported by Variety, KevOnStage, 42, and Fuse Media’s new partnership will bring a variety of established and developing titles to the Fuse+ platform, which includes Coming to the Stage, Crafts & Cocktails, Black Card Off Layaway, A Workplace Comedy, Black People Don’t Do Improv, That’s Cap, and What’s Good?!“

KevOnStage, real name Kevin Fredricks, currently hosts the Here’s The Thing podcast with co-host and actor Angel Laketa Moore and producer Josh Gonzales. Fredricks’ supporters, collectively known as the “Stage Krew,” have passionately supported many of his past television ventures, such as BET+‘s Churchy sitcom and the improv sketch show, The Hospital.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In a pair of statements, KevOnStage and Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero both detailed their excitement regarding their new partnership.

“We’re in a moment where creators aren’t just making content, we’re building movements. Partnering with Fuse Media I get to do what I love, create, laugh, and share stories that matter, with a company that’s just as passionate about culture as I am,” Fredericks shared in a statement. “This isn’t just a deal; it’s a chance to expand what entertainment looks like and who gets to shape it. We’re making something bigger than content; we’re making impact.”

Roggero added, “With a voice that’s funny, unfiltered, and deeply relatable, KevOnStage embodies the next generation of creator-driven entertainment. This partnership reflects the broader shift we’re seeing in the industry—where authentic creators aren’t just talent, they’re cultural leaders redefining what audiences want and where they want it.”

Fredricks will also platform past collaborators, such as Tony Baker, Tahir Moore, Tim Chantarangsu, and Tye Tribbet. Fredricks’ previous producer credits include Will Smith’s WFH: Will From Home, Keep Your Distance, and Dustin Nickerson: Overwhelmed, among other titles.

Fuse+ subscribers now have access to the KevOnStage slate of content, starting on October 1.

View the announcement trailer below.

—

Photo: Robin L Marshall / Getty

KevOnStage Inks Original Programming Partnership With Fuse+ was originally published on hiphopwired.com