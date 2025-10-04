Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy Sentenced, Tyrese Surrenders, JT’s Diss Track

Listen Live
Diva's Dirt: Diddy Sentenced, Tyrese Surrenders, JT’s Diss Track

Diddy gets 50 months in prison, Tyrese faces animal cruelty charges, and JT releases a diss track targeting Cardi B.

Published on October 4, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

After months of speculation, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced. The judge handed the music mogul 50 months in prison, which is just over four years. While this is far less than the 11 years prosecutors requested, it’s significantly more than the 14 months his legal team hoped for. Diddy was also fined the maximum of $500,000. During the sentencing, the judge acknowledged the letters of support Diddy received, telling him he has a “universe of people who love you” and that he will have a chance to show the world what accountability looks like. Cassie’s lawyer released a statement acknowledging that while nothing can undo the trauma, the sentence recognizes the seriousness of his offenses.

In other legal news, Tyrese has surrendered to police in Atlanta following a drama involving his dogs. The actor is facing animal cruelty charges after his four dogs allegedly attacked and killed a neighbor’s five-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. He was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond. Tyrese claims he has been trying to contact the dog’s family to resolve the matter personally but has not received a response.

And the rap beef continues. JT has officially dropped her diss track aimed at Cardi B. The record includes pointed lyrics like, “You a flop and a ugly ass Selena,” and references Cardi’s alleged gang affiliations. Fans are having mixed reactions to the track, but it’s clear JT has thrown her hat in the ring, adding more fuel to the ongoing feud that has taken over social media.


