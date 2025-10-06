Listen Live
Gunna Announces Wun World Tour

Published on October 6, 2025

Rolling Loud Thailand 2024
Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

Atlanta superstar Gunna is officially hitting the road with his Wun World Tour!

Fans have been waiting, and now the drip season continues with a global trek that’s set to light up stages across the country and beyond.

Presale registration is live now at wunworldtour.com, giving fans first access to tickets before the rush.

General on-sale begins next Monday at 10 AM local time, so make sure you set those alarms—tickets are guaranteed to move fast.

The Wun World Tour follows the success of Gunna’s recent releases, further cementing him as one of rap’s most influential voices today.

Expect a setlist full of fan favorites, viral hits, and new energy that only Gunna can bring.

Don’t miss your chance to see Gunna live this year.

RELATED: Young Thug Seems To Sneak Diss Former Homie Gunna On New Track

93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

