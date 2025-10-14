Listen Live
Pop Culture

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Discover the beloved actors, musicians, and public figures who lost their lives to pancreatic cancer.

Published on October 14, 2025

Aretha Franklin in Montreux, 1968
Source: Dukas / Getty

Pancreatic cancer has claimed the lives of some of the world’s most talented and influential figures across film, music, television, and beyond. Known for its aggressive nature and late detection, the disease has taken icons who shaped entertainment and culture for generations. From the soulful voice of Aretha Franklin and the timeless charm of Patrick Swayze to the brilliance of Alan Rickman and Alex Trebek, their contributions continue to resonate long after their passing. This list honors the artists, entertainers, and leaders who battled pancreatic cancer and left an indelible mark on history

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer  was originally published on majic945.com

Patrick Swayze 

Patrick Swayze
Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

 The star of Dirty Dancing and Ghost died 20 months after being diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Michael Landon

Michael Landon Starring in Bonanza
Source: Bettmann / Getty

 Best known for his roles on the TV shows Bonanza and Little House on the Prairie, Landon passed away just three months after his diagnosis.

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman - RIP
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

The English actor famous for playing Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series kept his illness private and died at age 69.

Charlotte Rae

Charlotte Rae
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

 Known for her role as Edna Garrett on Diff’rent Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life, Rae died at 92 after a diagnosis of both pancreatic and bone cancer.

Richard Hatch

Richard Hatch
Source: Paul Harris / Getty

The Battlestar Galactica actor died at age 71.

Fred Gwynne

Fred Gwinn
Source: Walter McBride / Getty

Best known as Herman Munster on the 1960s TV series The Munsters, Gwynne died of pancreatic cancer at 66.

Donna Reed

Donna Reed
Source: Screen Archives / Getty

 The actress from It’s a Wonderful Life and The Donna Reed Show died of the disease at age 64.

John Hurt

John Hurt, RIP (1940 - 2017)
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

The English actor, who appeared in films such as Alien and Harry Potter, was 77 when he died of pancreatic cancer.

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin in Montreux, 1968
Source: Dukas / Getty

The legendary “Queen of Soul” died from a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, a rarer form of the disease.

D’Angelo

D'Angelo
Source: Getty / General

The R&B soul singer recently died at 51 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

Benjamin Orr

The Cars Perform At Brendan Byrne Arena
Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

 The co-founder and bassist of the new wave band The Cars died less than six months after his diagnosis.

Luciano Pavarotti

Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti
Source: brandstaetter images / Getty

The acclaimed opera singer had surgery for a pancreatic tumor in 2006 and died from complications the following year.

Sharon Jones 

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass - San Francisco CA 2010
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

The soul and funk singer died in 2016 from the disease, three years after her initial diagnosis.

Dizzy Gillespie

Dizzie Gillespie
Source: Marcello Mencarini / Getty

The jazz trumpet player and innovator of the bebop style was receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer at the time of his death. 

Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek Fims Jeopardy At DAR Constitution Hall In Washington DC
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The longtime host of Jeopardy! was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019 and continued hosting the show throughout his treatment.

Steve Jobs

INFORMATIQUE-APPLE-JOBS
Source: DANIEL JANIN / Getty

The co-founder of Apple had a rare, slower-growing type of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, not the more common and aggressive form.

Jerry Springer

American presenter Jerry Springer...
Source: BSR Entertainment / Getty

The host of the controversial daytime talk show died from pancreatic cancer in 2023. 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsberg
Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

The Supreme Court Justice died from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, having been first diagnosed in 2009.

Sally Ride

Sally Ride Training For STS-7 Mission
Source: Interim Archives / Getty

The first American woman in space died of the disease 17 months after her diagnosis.

Gene Upshaw

Raiders great Gene Upshaw receives the Whizzer White Humanitarian award in this 1980 file photo. (Russ Reed/Oakland Tribune)
Source: MediaNews Group/Oakland Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

The Hall of Fame offensive lineman for the Oakland Raiders died just three days after his diagnosis.

Jonathan Gold 

Restaurateur and SiriusXM host Will Guidara tapes his SiriusXM show, First Date with Will Guidara, featuring Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold
Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

The Los Angeles Times restaurant critic was 57 when he died. 

George Pérez

Stan Lee Tribute, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jan 2019
Source: Variety / Getty

Comic book artist known for The Avengers and Teen Titans.

Simone Signoret

Simone Signoret, 1958
Source: Alan Meek / Getty

French actress and Academy Award winner.

Michael Houser

Backstage At Arrowhead Ranch
Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Guitarist and founder of Widespread Panic.

Ray Price 

Ray Price Backstage In Nashville
Source: Leila Grossman / Getty

American country music singer.

Frank Herbert 

"Dune" Washington DC Premiere
Source: Ron Galella / Getty

 Author of the Dune series.

