The Washington Post / Donald Trump

Donald Trump being a creep towards women shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it is still jarring to see, as he is currently the “leader of the free world.”

Orange Mussolini is once again being called out for some disgusting comments he made towards or about women.

Just recently, he said about his professional liar and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, that her lips “move like a machine gun,” which is beyond cringe.

During a press conference after allegedly “bringing peace to the Middle East,” Trump on numerous occasions referred to the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as “beautiful,” and she smiled through the cringeworthy moment to hide her pain.

For his latest disgusting moment, Trump ignored a female reporter’s legitimate question, asking, “As China deepens its presence in Latin America, what role do you see for the US?” and replied, “I just like to watch her talk,” while sharing a sexist laugh with his mini-me in training, Vice President JD Vance.

He closed out his comments with a “Good job. Good job. Thank you, darling.”

Bruh.

Deservingly so, the Orange Menace is getting called out for his stomach-churning comments toward the female reporter.

“When you see MAGA say “this is what I voted for” they actually do mean they voted for a loud misogynist and child rapist, with pride,” one person wrote in a quote response to the clip.

Another social media user wrote, “Trump isn’t the only one in the government who finds this sort of sexism funny and amusing.”

“In the past 48 hours, Trump had called both the Italian prime minister and a reporter in the White House ‘darling’. But don’t you dare call him a misogynist!” journalist Mehdi Mehsan said.

It’s going to be a long 4 years.

You can see more reactions below.

Donald Trump Slammed For Sexist Comments Towards Female Reporter was originally published on hiphopwired.com