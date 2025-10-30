Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake’s Appeal, Durk’s Legal Battle, BMF Canceled

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is far from over. Although a court previously dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the track “Not Like Us,” Drake has officially filed an appeal. His legal team is working to reverse the ruling where a judge stated he could not sue over the song’s “certified pedophile” lyric. Drake’s lawyers argue that millions of fans took the claim literally. This legal move could prolong the dispute for another year, just when everyone thought the beef was finally settled.

In other legal news, Lil Durk is pushing back against a federal request in his high-profile murder-for-hire case. Prosecutors want to keep the jurors anonymous, citing potential threats due to Durk’s fame and the violent nature of the charges. However, Durk’s attorneys argue that an anonymous jury is unnecessary and would undercut the fairness and transparency of the trial. They claim it could unfairly influence the jury before the case even begins.

And in news that has fans buzzing, Starz has officially canceled the hit series BMF after four successful seasons. The show, which chronicles the story of the Black Mafia Family, will not return, leaving many viewers with unanswered questions. With the real-life Big Meech now home, fans were hoping to see the rest of the family’s story play out on screen. The cancellation leaves the show’s storyline ending in Mexico, and many are sad to see the popular series come to a close.