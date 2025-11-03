Reddzz Rundown: Lil Durk’s Legal Win, Offset’s Lawsuit

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

After a series of legal setbacks, Lil Durk is finally celebrating a win. The Chicago rapper has come out on top in a $12.5 million lawsuit filed against him by Exceed Talent Capital. The company accused Durk and his former manager of fraudulently selling the rights to his song “Bad Time” for a $600,000 investment. Exceed claimed they paid $450,000 before discovering Durk had an exclusive deal with Sony’s Alamo Records, which made their agreement invalid. A judge has now dismissed all claims against Durk and his OTF label with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be refiled. It’s a major victory for Durk, who can now put this particular legal battle behind him.

In other celebrity legal drama, Offset is facing a new lawsuit. A security guard from a Los Angeles dispensary is suing the rapper for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The guard, named Jim Sanchez, claims that when he asked Offset and his friends for ID at the store back in March, the situation turned hostile, and Offset struck him in the face. However, Offset’s team tells a different story, alleging that the guard was the aggressor who rushed at the rapper and spit in his face. With two very different accounts of what went down, this situation is bound to get messy. We’ll keep you posted as the drama unfolds.