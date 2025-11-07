President Donald Trump Expected to Attend Commanders vs. Lions Game

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Sunday’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The game falls during the NFL’s annual “Salute to Service” weekend, which honors military members, veterans, and their families. According to team officials, Trump will attend as a guest in one of the stadium’s suites.

The game, kicks off at 1 p.m. The visit comes as NFL teams across the country host military tributes throughout November, spotlighting active-duty personnel, veterans, and their families.

The league’s Salute to Service campaign, launched in 2011, raises awareness and funds for military support organizations including the Pat Tillman Foundation, TAPS, and the Wounded Warrior Project. Players, coaches, and staff across all 32 teams wear camouflage-themed gear and decals as part of the recognition effort.

In addition to attending the game, Trump has publicly criticized the Commanders’ 2022 rebrand, calling for the team to revert to their former name, the “Redskins.” In a July post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team.”

He also linked the name issue to stadium negotiations, warning that he might block a stadium deal if the team does not return to the old name. Team officials and local leaders have indicated that they do not plan to reverse the rebrand and remain focused on the stadium redevelopment project at the RFK site.

Despite Trump’s past comments on the team’s name, the focus of Sunday’s game will be the NFL’s Salute to Service, honoring military members and veterans with pre-game and halftime ceremonies.

