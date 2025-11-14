Listen Live
DMV Local Recap: Government Reopens After 43-Day Shutdown

Trump signs a bill to end the 43-day government shutdown, funding programs like SNAP and reopening Smithsonian museums.

Published on November 13, 2025

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

After 43 long days, the United States government is finally back open for business. Late last night, President Trump signed a temporary funding bill, ending the record-breaking shutdown that brought many federal services to a standstill and put immense pressure on workers across the DMV.

We want to give a major shout-out to all the government employees, contractors, and essential personnel who were used as political pawns during this stalemate. You deserve better, and you definitely deserve your back pay—with interest. While it is still unclear when exactly furloughed workers will receive their checks, the White House has urged federal agencies to get payments out as quickly as possible.

So, what does this reopening mean for our community? The newly passed legislation will fund federal programs, including SNAP, through September 2026, providing much-needed relief for millions of Americans. However, the dispute over healthcare subsidies was postponed, leaving many to wonder about rising costs during the current open enrollment period.

On a brighter note, our local institutions are getting back to normal. Several Smithsonian museums, including the American History Museum and the Air and Space Museum, are set to reopen their doors tomorrow. The rest of the museums and the National Zoo are expected to be fully operational by November 17th. We appreciate all the workers who keep our city running and are glad to see things moving again.

