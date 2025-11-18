Reddzz Rundown: Megan Thee Stallion’s Defamation Trial

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

The legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and blogger Milagro Gramz has officially moved into the courtroom. The defamation trial is now underway, with Gramz taking the stand as the first witness. This comes after Megan filed a lawsuit last October, alleging that the blogger orchestrated a targeted social media campaign against her.

According to the lawsuit, Gramz spread “fake news” and false information related to Megan’s testimony in the criminal trial against Tory Lanez. Megan’s legal team argues that this harassment campaign had a significant negative impact on her career, causing her to lose major business opportunities, including a brand partnership with Google. The emotional toll also reportedly forced the Houston rapper to step back from public life for a period.

During the trial, Gramz’s defense team claimed she shared a digitally altered sexual video of Megan, believing it was authentic. However, disseminating such content, often referred to as revenge pornography, is illegal regardless of its authenticity.

The trial is expected to continue through the week, with testimony from both parties and expert witnesses. Ultimately, the jury will be tasked with deciding if Gramz’s actions legally constitute defamation and if Megan should be awarded damages for the harm caused. Many are watching closely to see if the blogger will be held accountable.