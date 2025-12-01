Listen Live
Diddy Doc ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Gets Trailer, 50 Cent Doubles Down

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is one of the producers of the upcoming doc on Sean "Diddy" Combs, which debuts on Netflix this week.

Published on December 1, 2025

The upcoming docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which focuses on the legal troubles of SeanDiddy” Combs, will make its debut this week, and a new trailer has been released. Adding to this, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, one of the producers of the docuseries, is continuing to double down on his verbal disdain of Diddy.

Netflix released a teaser clip of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, featuring Diddy speaking to someone who is presumably a member of his inner circle on a cellphone and expressing frustration in locating a legal team to take on his case. The teaser clip is dated September 10, 2024, and Combs is seen staring out of a hotel window.

While seated, Combs speaks into the phone, saying, “We have to find somebody that’ll work with us that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business,” with the moment ending with Combs passionately uttering, “We’re losing.”

In the midst of the new trailer dropping, 50 Cent is back to trolling Combs and shared a clip of his appearance on Good Morning America in support of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The caption for the post reads, “What feud, I put two of his kids in my scripted Tv shows. I just didn’t like he said fruity sh*t to me. [frowning emoji] and he said fruity sh*t to me, I don’t like that! LOL @50centaction DEC 2 Netflix.”

Sean Combs: The Reckoning will air in four parts and make its debut on December 2. Check out the trailer below.

