Jameis Winston Talks Regret Over Family Blowing $400k Per Month, Social Media Feels Broke

Jameis Winston’s evolution has been something to watch. From a hyped high school phenom to a loud-and-proud college leader to the Bible-study locker-room OG he is today, his transformation has been a journey.

During a recent appearance on No Free Lunch with Ndamukong Suh, the New York Giants quarterback revealed that his big heart led to his most expensive cost being his family.

“It got to a point where I enabled the people around me spending like $400,000 a month,” Winston said of his early career success. “A month, bro.”

Winston noted that at first he didn’t realize how much he was spending because he just wanted everyone close to him to enjoy the fruits of his success. He added that the eight-figure bank account that comes with being the No. 1 overall pick created an illusion of endless wealth. Once Winston began tracking how quickly money was leaving his account, he realized that while he wasn’t spending much, his family was living the life.

But Winston explained that when a family doesn’t come from money, they don’t know how to live with money. But all of the spending wasn’t regretful. In fact, the purchase that Winston appeared to be the most proud of was a high-end $4,600 massage chair for his grandmother.

“I bought a fancy chair for my grandma,” Winston said, adding that she worked as a nurse clerk while managing diabetes and he really wanted to buy her something that would bring her relief. After all of these years, it still stands as one of the most meaningful gifts he ever purchased.

The lesson for Winston was this: “It’s about having discernment on who can handle this and who can’t.”