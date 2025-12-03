Don’t Get Caught Slipping: TSA To Charge $45 Fee For Travelers Without REAL ID In 2026

✕

TSA’s New $45 REAL ID Fee: What You Need to Know

If you plan to fly soon, pay close attention. A big change is coming that could affect your travel budget. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will soon add a new fee for some travelers. Now’s the time to check your documents to avoid extra charges.

What’s the New TSA Fee?

Starting February 1, 2026, the TSA will charge a $45 fee if you show up at airport security without a REAL ID-compliant form of identification. This applies to all travelers 18 years and older. TSA created this policy to push travelers to update their IDs and to support the new “Confirm ID” system. This system uses your biographic or biometric information to check your identity.

How Does the Fee Work?

This isn’t a simple price to pay and move on. The $45 fee is non-refundable. It covers only 10 days of travel from the verification date. Even if you pay the fee, you are not guaranteed to board your flight. If TSA cannot confirm your identity after checking, you will not be allowed to travel. Missing a flight under those circumstances would be stressful and disappointing.

How Can You Avoid the Fee?

Avoiding the new fee is quite simple. Bring a compliant REAL ID, a valid passport, a military ID, or a trusted traveler card (like Global Entry) to airport security. According to TSA, about 94% of air passengers already carry an acceptable form of ID. Still, for the remaining travelers, this rule is a strong reminder: check your documents and get them updated if needed. Many states, like Maryland, began requiring REAL ID years ago, so you might already be ready without even knowing it.

Take These Steps Before Your Next Trip

Travel costs are always high, and no one wants extra stress before a flight. Take a look at your driver’s license or state ID now. If you see a star on it, you’re likely REAL ID compliant. If you do not see that mark, plan a quick trip to your local DMV. Getting your documents correct now means you can avoid the $45 fee and the risk of being turned away at the airport.

Don’t let your travel plans get derailed by surprise fees. A little preparation now will keep your next journey smooth and hassle-free.