Reddzz Rundown: Sexyy Red Challenge & Kandi’s Divorce Drama

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

A new viral challenge is taking over the timeline and making everyone weigh their options. The “Sexyy Red Challenge” poses a tough question: would you rather spend a night with rapper Sexyy Red or take $500 in food stamps? The responses have been hilarious and all over the place, with many people admitting that with groceries being as high as they are, the food stamps are looking pretty good. It’s a wild question, but it has everyone talking.

Meanwhile, more details are emerging about Kandi Burruss’s split from Todd Tucker. An insider has reportedly told People that the couple was having marital issues for a while before the divorce filing, alleging that Kandi discovered Todd had been talking to other women. While the rumors swirl, Kandi is taking steps to protect her family’s privacy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has asked the court to seal all records related to their ongoing divorce. In court documents, Kandi, a public figure alongside Todd, emphasized that exposing the case details could negatively impact their two young children. The filing states that sealing the proceedings is in the “best interest of their minor children” to prevent details from being spread across social media and the media at large. While the public is eager to know what happened, it’s a move to keep their private matters out of the public eye. We will have to wait and see how this unfolds.