Diddy Doc Fallout, Ray J’s Callout, Wendy’s Case

Diva's Daily Dirt: Diddy Doc Fallout, Ray J's Callout, Wendy's Case, Burna's Aid

Published on December 4, 2025

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Ray J is the latest celebrity to call out Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and this time it’s about family. The singer took to social media to express his disappointment that the power couple has attended multiple shows on the Brandy and Monica tour but has allegedly never greeted his sister, “the vocal bible.” To make matters more interesting, shortly after Ray J’s post, Brandy’s Instagram account was reportedly hacked. Her team has since announced that access has been restored, but the timing has fans connecting the dots.

Meanwhile, everyone is still buzzing about the new Diddy documentary on Netflix. The series features commentary from jurors and even Aubrey O’Day, and many are wondering if the revelations could lead to new legal challenges for the music mogul, potentially even revisiting the Tupac case. Diddy’s team has already expressed their displeasure with the docuseries.

In local reality TV news, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie, have been granted their request to be rejoined as co-defendants in their ongoing fraud lawsuit. The couple is due back in court on December 19th, and you can bet the Bravo cameras will be rolling to capture all the drama.

On a more positive note, Burna Boy is stepping up to help families impacted by a recent tragedy. The Afrobeats superstar is reportedly providing aid and support to those affected, showing his commitment to community during a difficult time. We’ll keep you updated as these stories develop.

