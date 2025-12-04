Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Cam’ron hopped on his It Is What It Is podcast and kept it all the way real about The Diplomats’ Verzuz battle against The LOX.

Shrugging it off like MJ, Killa revealed he was never a fan of doing the battle in the first place. He called it a “team player” decision, one he now believes was a mistake:

“I can name a lot of decisions that wasn’t good because I was trying to be a team player. I should’ve never did the Verzuz, I told n*ggas don’t do the Verzuz.”

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Also adding that he’s done being a team player, and that was the last time, “It was the wrong decision that I made. No more of that… I’ve tried to be a team player a lot of times, but that’s the first thing that came to my brain when you said ‘wrong decisions.”

The Diplomats’ Verzuz battle against Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch of The LOX went down Aug. 3, 2021. Many fans felt The LOX came more prepared and walked away with the win, so Cam’s comments aren’t a surprise. Jada recently spoke about the battle on his podcast with Fat Joe, saying he was in a different bag that night:

“It was a very different space that I was in that day. I’d never been that way before.”

Since the iconic New York showdown, Verzuz delivered another huge battle: No Limit vs. Cash Money at ComplexCon, a celebratory night for Southern Hip-Hop fans. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have not announced when the next Verzuz will take place, but one thing seems certain: a part two of Diplomats vs. The LOX is unlikely.

Cam’ron Keeps It A Buck, Says He Didn’t Want To Do Verzuz With The Lox was originally published on hiphopwired.com