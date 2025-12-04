Social Media Couldn’t Stop Talking About Susan Dell’s Appearance

Chip Somodevilla / Susan Dell

Michael Dell’s wife, Susan Dell, stole all the thunder from billion billion-dollar announcement, and not in a good way.

Michael and Susan Dell announced they would be depositing $250 into so-called “Trump Accounts” going to 25 million American children as part of the $6.25 billion investment that the Dells say will give the kids a jumpstart on their futures.

According to CBS News, children aged 10 and younger who were born by the qualifying date set by the “Trump Accounts,” which were a product of Trump’s One Big Ugly Tax and Spending Bill.

Former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison pointed out that the idea was nothing new, having already been proposed by Cory Booker’s “Baby Bonds” plan from his 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump’s plan is supposed to bless babies who were unfortunately born under his disastrous second term with $1,000.

“Children older than 10 may benefit, too, if funds remain available after initial sign-ups. It is an incredibly practical and direct step to help families begin saving today,” the Dells said in their statement.

Social Media Has Plenty of Thoughts About Susan Dell’s Appearance

Well, that sounds like a noble idea, but that’s not what people are really talking about; all the attention is on Susan Dell’s appearance in the announcement video with the couple happily discussing their large donation.

Social media has been having a field day with Susan Dell’s looks and her alleged use of plastic surgery over the years.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, compared Susan Dell’s shocking look to Annabelle, the demonically possessed doll from the Conjuring horror movie franchise.

Others attribute her appearance to her embrace of MAGA. The running gag is that becoming a Trump supporter has the same effect on your looks as embracing the dark side in Star Wars.

You can see more reactions to her looks as well as the Trump Accounts below.