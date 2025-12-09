DMV Local News: New Moms in PG County Get a Major Boost with Free In-Home Help

Visiting nurses provide comprehensive support, including health checks and connection to community resources.

Program aims to close disparities in maternal health outcomes that disproportionately affect Black women.

Initiative celebrates new life and empowers mothers, investing in the future of the entire community.

✕

Becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful, transformative experiences in life, but let’s be real, it can also be overwhelming. Between the sleepless nights and the new responsibilities, every mom deserves a village. Now, for families in Prince George’s County, that village just got a little stronger. In a move that prioritizes Black maternal health and community well-being, Prince George’s County officials have launched a new initiative providing free in-home assistance to eligible new mothers.

RELATED: Op-Ed: Legal Scholar Breaks Down How The ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Expands The Racial Wealth Gap

This program, known as “Family Connects,” is a game-changer for the DMV area. It acknowledges that the postpartum period is critical for both mom and baby. Instead of navigating those first few weeks alone, participating mothers receive a visit from a registered nurse right in the comfort of their own homes. These visits aren’t just medical check-ups; they are comprehensive support sessions designed to ensure families get off to the best possible start.

So, what exactly does this in-home assistance look like? The visiting nurse conducts health checks for both the mother and the infant, offering guidance on everything from breastfeeding and safe sleep practices to postpartum recovery. But it goes deeper than just physical health. The nurses are also there to connect families with community resources, whether that’s assistance with food, housing, or childcare. It’s a holistic approach that says, “We see you, and we’re here to help you thrive.”

Eligibility is currently focused on residents who deliver at specific partnering hospitals within the county, but the goal is to expand access to ensure no mother is left behind. This initiative is especially significant given the disparities in maternal health outcomes that disproportionately affect Black women. By bringing care directly to the doorstep, Prince George’s County is taking a proactive step to close that gap and empower our families.

The community reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. For too long, the narrative around maternal health has been about what’s lacking. This program flips the script, offering tangible, high-quality support that celebrates new life and honors the women who bring it into the world. It’s a reminder that when we invest in our mothers, we are investing in the future of our entire community. If you or someone you know is expecting in Prince George’s County, make sure to check if you qualify for this incredible, free resource. Because every new mom deserves a helping hand and a healthy start.