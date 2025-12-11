REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Bossman DLOW’s Copyright Lawsuit & Cardi B’s Billboard Triumph

✕

The music world is buzzing with major news, serving up a dose of legal drama alongside a massive celebratory moment for one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. From a high-stakes copyright lawsuit to a well-deserved crowning, let’s get into the latest headlines shaking up the culture.

Bossman DLOW Faces Copyright Lawsuit

First up, Florida rapper Bossman DLOW, known for his viral hit “Get In With Me,” is reportedly in some legal hot water. A lawsuit has been filed in Los Angeles accusing him of copyright infringement. Louisiana music executive Ivory “Mobojo” Paynes alleges that DLOW’s track “Mr. Pot Scraper” illegally samples the 1990s song “Street of the Westbank” by Dog House Posse, a group from Paynes’ catalog.

The complaint doesn’t just name DLOW; it also targets producer Gentle Beatz, Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment, and other entities involved in the song’s creation and distribution. Paynes claims that the defendants profited from an unlicensed sample, and he is seeking significant damages, profits, and attorney’s fees. Furthermore, he’s requesting an injunction to stop any further distribution of the track. This lawsuit highlights the ongoing complexities of sampling in the music industry. As the case unfolds, it will be interesting to see how DLOW and his team respond to these serious allegations.

Cardi B Crowned Queen by Billboard

On a much brighter note, let’s give flowers to the one and only Cardi B! The Bronx superstar has officially been named #1 on Billboard’s 2025 Female Rap Power Rankings. This achievement caps off a monumental year for Cardi, who has consistently dominated headlines with her music, her unapologetic personality, and her business savvy.

Billboard’s list celebrates the women who are not just making waves but are also powerfully shaping the direction of hip-hop culture. Cardi’s top spot is a testament to her undeniable influence and impact. She wasn’t the only one recognized for her incredible contributions. The star-studded list also featured Doechii coming in at a strong #2, followed by GloRilla, Flo Milli, and Megan Thee Stallion. The rankings also rightfully honored Latto, Monaleo, and Ice Spice, proving that women remain a dominant and evolutionary force in the rap game. Congratulations to all the queens who made the list and continue to run the industry with their talent and creativity.