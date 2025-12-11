DIVA’S DAILY DIRT RECAP: Beyoncé & Venus Williams to Co-Chair Met Gala, Wendy Williams’ Freedom, and Billboard’s Power 25

Beyoncé and Venus Williams to co-chair the upcoming Met Gala with a 'Costume Art' theme.

Wendy Williams' legal team fights to end her strict guardianship, citing new medical evidence.

Cardi B crowned as the undisputed queen of rap in Billboard's 'Power 25' list.

The culture is moving fast today, and we have some major headlines that are shaking up the timeline. From high fashion announcements to legal battles and industry rankings, Black excellence and resilience are front and center. Let’s get into the dirt.

Queen Bey and Venus Take Over the Met

Get your mood boards ready because the Met Gala just got a serious upgrade. It has been announced that global icon Beyoncé and tennis legend Venus Williams will be co-chairing the next Met Gala alongside Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour. This isn’t just a party; it’s the biggest night in fashion, and having two of our most powerful cultural figures at the helm ensures it will be an unforgettable evening.

The theme for the upcoming gala is focused on “Costume Art,” setting the stage for some truly dramatic looks. We already know Beyoncé doesn’t miss when it comes to a red carpet moment, and with Venus bringing her champion energy to the planning committee, we can expect a night full of Black girl magic, high-stakes glamour, and potentially some internet-breaking moments. Mark your calendars for May—it’s going to be star-studded.

Wendy Williams: Freedom on the Horizon?

In more serious news, there is a hopeful update regarding the Queen of Daytime, Wendy Williams. Her attorney recently spoke with ABC Nightline, revealing that a new neurologist has determined Wendy does not have frontotemporal dementia—the diagnosis used two years ago to place her under a strict guardianship.

Armed with this new medical opinion, her legal team is now demanding a jury trial if the judge refuses to end the guardianship. The goal? To have Wendy free by the end of the year. For fans who have been screaming “Free Wendy” and missing her presence on the purple couch, this is the most promising development in years. The community is rallying behind her, hoping she regains full control over her life and legacy soon.

Billboard Crowns the Queens of Rap

Finally, let’s talk about who is running the rap game. Billboard released its “Power 25” list of female rappers for 2025, and the rankings are sparking plenty of debate. Sitting comfortably at #1 as the undisputed queen is none other than Cardi B. Despite the drama, Cardi continues to dominate the charts and the culture.

The list highlights the incredible range of talent we have right now. Doechii grabbed the #2 spot with her unmatched creativity, while GloRilla took #3 with her high-energy anthems that keep us in the gym. Other standouts include Flo Milli, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto, proving that the future of hip-hop is undeniably female. Whether you agree with the order or not, one thing is clear: Black women are carrying the genre on their backs.