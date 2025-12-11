Curtis Malone on DC Assault Legacy, New Book Duplicity, and Life

Source: Mion Edwards

Curtis Malone has spent decades transforming the lives of young athletes in the DMV through basketball and mentorship. Growing up with dreams of playing professionally, he soon realized his impact could extend further as a coach, dedicating his life to guiding teens both on and off the court.

Malone founded DC Assault, which quickly became a dominant force in youth basketball. Over the years, Malone built the team by connecting with local neighborhoods and recruiting the region’s toughest and most talented players, creating a program respected for both skill and discipline.

Beyond basketball, Malone navigated personal struggles while remaining committed to his players’ growth. His experiences informed a coaching philosophy centered on character, integrity, and resilience. During a period of incarceration, Malone wrote Duplicity: Basketball, Drugs, and My Double Life, chronicling his life, mistakes, and lessons learned. The memoir aims to inspire both youth and adults, highlighting the importance of mentorship, community, and the pursuit of positive change. Malone’s story underscores the lasting impact one person can have when they dedicate themselves to lifting others.