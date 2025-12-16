DIVA’S DAILY DIRT RECAP: Kimora Lee & Russell Simmons Feud, Trey Songz’s Legal Trouble, and Cardi B’s Saudi Arabia Debut

Kimora and Russell Simmons' public dispute over money and kids' relationship

Trey Songz arrested for alleged assault at a club in Times Square

Cardi B's triumphant performance in Saudi Arabia, solidifying global stardom

The headlines are heating up today with a mix of family drama, legal woes, and international stardom. From a legendary fashion mogul clapping back at her ex to an R&B crooner facing the music, and a rap queen taking over the Middle East, let’s get into the dirt.

The Simmons Family Feud Reignites

First up, the tension between Kimora Lee Simmons and her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, has flared up publicly once again. In a recent interview with People magazine promoting her new reality show, Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, the Baby Phat founder revealed she currently has no relationship with Russell. She clarified that the distance isn’t her doing, but rather a choice made by their daughters, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee.

Russell didn’t take this sitting down. From his residence in Bali, he hopped on Threads to fire back, claiming he provided $50,000 a month for 20 years and was Kimora’s “best and only friend.” He accused her of stealing his stock and stated he has been fighting for his kids’ love and his money ever since. Insiders close to Kimora were quick to respond, noting that any money paid was court-ordered. As always, there are two sides to every story, but this public family spat shows no signs of cooling down.

Trey Songz in Legal Hot Water Again

Meanwhile, Trey Songz finds himself in legal trouble yet again. The singer was arrested in Times Square over the weekend following an alleged altercation at a club. According to reports, the incident occurred around 4:00 AM on December 6th when staff informed Trey the venue was closing. Prosecutors allege that Trey became “unnecessarily angry” and struck an employee in the face, causing significant pain and swelling.

He has been charged with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. A judge has issued a full order of protection barring him from contacting the employee, and he is due back in court on February 18th. For fans hoping the singer would stay out of the headlines for the wrong reasons, this latest arrest is a disappointing development.

Cardi B Takes Over Saudi Arabia

On a brighter note, Cardi B is proving her global dominance. The Bronx superstar made her debut in Saudi Arabia at the Soundstorm 2025 festival, and the internet is going crazy. Cardi delivered a high-energy set that had the massive crowd singing along to every word. Fans online praised her as having the “strongest set” of the night, solidifying her status as an international icon.

The love she received was so overwhelming that Cardi joked on social media about staying overseas. “America made me pay taxes… I don’t feel appreciated,” she teased, asking fans to convince her to come back home.