DMV LOCAL RECAP: 2025 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx, and UPS

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you’re one of the many who’ve waited until the last minute to send out gifts, it’s officially crunch time. We see you, and we’re here to help. To avoid the dreaded “your gift is in the mail” text on Christmas morning, it’s crucial to know the holiday shipping deadlines. The major mail carriers—USPS, FedEx, and UPS—are working overtime, but they have cut-off dates you need to respect. Here’s your guide to making sure your packages arrive on time.

First, a major shout-out to all the postal and delivery workers at USPS, FedEx, and UPS. They are the real MVPs of the season, handling an overwhelming volume of packages to make our holidays happen. Let’s make their jobs a little easier by getting our items shipped on time.

USPS Holiday Deadlines

The United States Postal Service is often the go-to for many, so pay close attention to their recommendations. For most standard services, the key date to remember is December 17th. If you want your packages to arrive before Christmas without breaking the bank, this is your deadline. Of course, if you miss that date, you still have options. You can use Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express for later shipping, but be prepared to pay a premium for that procrastination.

FedEx Holiday Deadlines

If you’re using FedEx, you have a bit more flexibility, especially for their expedited services. For those who really push it to the limit, the final day to ship using FedEx’s overnight delivery service is December 23rd. This option is perfect for last-minute shoppers, but it comes at a higher cost. Plan accordingly to ensure your package gets under the tree without costing you a fortune.

UPS Holiday Deadlines

Similar to FedEx, UPS offers some grace for last-minute senders. The deadline for their Next Day Air service is also December 23rd. This ensures your package will arrive on Christmas Eve, just in the nick of time. While it’s a reliable option, it’s also one of the more expensive ones. For standard ground shipping, your deadlines will be much earlier, so check their site for specific dates based on the destination.

A Note for International Shipping

For those sending love across the globe, the timeline is much tighter. You should plan to ship any international packages no later than tomorrow, December 16th, to avoid significant extra fees and potential customs delays.

Don’t let shipping stress ruin your holiday cheer. Wrap up those gifts, get them packed, and head to your nearest post office or shipping center before these dates pass you by.