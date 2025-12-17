Always n Forever: Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist During ‘Hometown Hero’ Concert In Atlanta

It’s official for Young Thug and “Daddy’s baby“, Mariah The Scientist!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The rapper took to the stage at his concert on Tuesday, Dec. 16, to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist. The sweet moment happened during the former’s Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends – A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

As seen in footage captured by fans in the crowd, Thugger dropped down on one knee and popped the question, causing the audience to erupt in cheers as the screen behind them read, “WILL YOU MARRY ME?”

The couple shared an embrace and kissed after the sweet moment before Young Thug slid a massive diamond engagement ring onto the singer’s lefthand while she yelled, “Put it on!”

“Guess I’m getting married!” Mariah the Scientist said excitedly before kissing her now-fiancé again. Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Later that night, the couple posed for some photos together, with Mariah taking every opportunity to show off her new hardware.

It’s no surprise to see just how excited she is about the proposal, as it comes just a few days after she talks about how badly she wants to tie the knot.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

During her interview with Angie Martinez for Power 105.1 on Saturday, Dec. 13, Mariah insisted that she was ready to “settle down” and eventually have “at least one” child.

“I want to be married,” she said. “Listen, that’s my plan. I can’t speak for everybody, that’s my plan though. That’s what I’m doing.”

The rapper and singer have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for about four years, having been first romantically linked in 2021. Thug was incarcerated for two and a half years of that, but Mariah stayed by his side through it all. They reconciled in October after a brief breakup.

Outside of the GQ Men of the Year 2025 party on Nov. 13, shortly after their reconciliation, TMZ asked if the couple was still “going strong.”

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

That’s when the rapper confirmed he’s in this for the long haul, replying: “Of course. Just put a baby in her.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The post Always n Forever: Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist During ‘Hometown Hero’ Concert In Atlanta appeared first on Bossip.

Always n Forever: Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist During ‘Hometown Hero’ Concert In Atlanta was originally published on bossip.com