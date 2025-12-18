REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Mariah the Scientist & Young Thug’s Engagement, 21 Savage Urges Reconciliation

✕

The Atlanta music scene is buzzing with big news this week, mixing love and a call for unity. From a high-profile engagement that has everyone talking to a major artist playing peacemaker, the community is watching closely. Let’s break down the latest from the ReddzzRundown.

First, love is officially in the air for Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist. The “Lifestyle” rapper proposed to his longtime girlfriend on stage during a concert, and she is now sporting a massive diamond ring. The couple has been through a lot, with Mariah standing firmly by Thug’s side throughout his ongoing legal battles. While fans celebrated the happy moment, the comment sections were still buzzing about past drama. But as Reddzz said, “Be happy that that’s her man, and not yours.” The engagement solidifies one of hip-hop’s most-watched relationships.

While one relationship is being cemented, another influential voice is calling to mend broken ones. 21 Savage took to social media to play the role of peacemaker, publicly urging Young Thug and Gunna to squash their highly publicized beef. Tensions have been high since Gunna took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, but 21 is pushing for a reunion. “Man, y’all fix this ish,” he wrote, reminding Thug that “Gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug.”

Many in the community agree with 21 Savage’s sentiment. The musical chemistry between Thug and Gunna is undeniable, and their split has left a noticeable void. As Reddzz pointed out, Thug might benefit the most from a reconciliation, as their collaborative magic is something fans are desperately missing.

21 Savage didn’t stop there. He also extended his message to former Migos members Quavo and Offset, encouraging them to squash their long-standing issues as well. In a world where life is short, seeing these iconic artists come together would be a major win for the culture. Whether these pleas will lead to actual reunions remains to be seen, but the conversation has started, and the entire industry is waiting to see what happens next.