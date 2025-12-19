Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT

OWN’s hit dating series Ready To Love returns tonight, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip showing someone’s ex delivering an egregious grilling.



As previously reported, the critically acclaimed series shifted gears and headed to Detroit, where 20 vibrant singles are ready to put their hearts on the line. Known for its soul, style, and hustle, the city sets the perfect stage for a new season of romance, realness, and raw connection.

This season, Ready To Love: Detroit brings together a diverse mix of men and women in their 30s and 40s, professionals who are thriving in their careers and looking for something real. From a chef, a teacher and an attorney, to a seamstress, a songwriter, and even a mathematician, these singles reflect the creativity, ambition, and Black excellence that is bursting out of Detroit. Hosted by comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the show delves into the modern Black dating experience, where finding love means confronting your fears, being vulnerable, and navigating unexpected twists along the way. With Tommy’s signature humor and tough-love guidance, the path to romance will be anything but predictable.

This season of Ready To Love: Detroit is bringing deep emotions, bold personalities, and high-stakes romance. Contestants are seen dancing at the club, enjoying flirty dinner dates, and even hitting the race track as they navigate the unpredictable world of modern dating.

Ready To Love Detroit Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, we see that it’s time to meet the exes. Carde is out with his connections, Channon and Dominique, and they’re introduced to his ex-girlfriend, Day.

The scene starts out deceptively sweet when Day gets right to introductions, meeting Channon and Dominique, and flooding them with compliments.

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

“Tell me a little about yourself,” she says to a cool and composed Channon.

“I’m a registered nurse,” says the classy lady. “I love taking care of people.”

“Carde, you’re making this hard because Dominique and Channon are gorgeous,” says Day, who’s impressed by both ladies.

Then Ashanté shows up.

“So at this point, Carde and I’s connection is getting really strong,” she says in a confessional. “I’m pumped. I’m excited. I’m ready. I got my cute little outfit on, my hair doing what it need to do. I’m ready to have some fun.”

But when Carde’s ex turns the spotlight squarely on her, things get a little heated.

After Ashanté refers to Carde as her “dog,” Day doesn’t hold back.

“Friends is good, but in the beginning, especially, you want that sexual connection. That is very important to him.” She continues, “So for somebody to sit down and be like, ‘That’s my dog, that’s my homie’; that’s not the vibe. You need to be like, ‘That’s my man.’ It can’t be my dog.”

Ashanté tries to bring a balanced point of view, but the ex doubles down.

“But are you feeling that sexual chemistry, though? That’s different,” she pushes.

“I’m not so hot in the *** that I’m so concerned about sex,” Ashanté fires back. “Like, I can call a man right now.” Source: Ready To Love / OWN

To that, Carde’s ex sends some shade.

“What man can you call?!” Source: Ready To Love / OWN

BLOOP!

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Ready To Love airs TONIGHT, Friday, December 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

