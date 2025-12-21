MAGA Minaj: Nicki Minaj Speaks At Turning Point USA Event As Erika Kirk’s Surprise Guest

Nicki Minaj continues to trade in her rap crown for a red hat after she popped out as Erika Kirk’s surprise guest at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event on Sunday. She hasn’t been shy about her support for MAGA, and now she’s encouraging more young men to be like “handsome, dashing” President Trump.

Nicki Minaj Takes The Stage With Charlie Kirk’s Widow, New TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk

Some fans joked that Candace Owens walked so the Queen of Rap could strut out on the TPUSA stage with high heels on her tippies. “I’m honored to be here,” she said after walking out to applause and her hit song, “Super Bass.”

Erika noted that her late husband, TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, regularly brought out surprise guests for his events. Still, is this really a surprise after Nicki recently became virtual BFFs with Vice President JD Vance and sworn enemies with California Gov. Gavin “Newscum?”

As usual, Nicki didn’t hold back about her thoughts and couldn’t praise her newfound faves enough. “I love both of them,” she said about Trump and Vance. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our President… This administration is full of people with heart and soul and they make me proud.”

“[Trump] has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high,” she continued.

Nicki not only claims the President is the greatest thing since 30″ bundles, but also that more young men should aspire to be just like him instead of her latest internet enemy.

“For young men, don’t be Newscum (Gavin Newsom) … Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” she gushed.

Nicki Minaj Cites Her Religion For Her Political Pivot

Since the Trump Administration’s invitation to speak at the United Nations about Christians in the conflict in Nigeria, Nicki has become one of the most vocal MAGA Mouthpieces. And she told the crowd to expect more of it, especially when it comes to her religion.

“We won’t be silenced ever again; we will speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world,” she announced, adding that she’s “not gonna back down anymore.”

Nicki has never been one to back down from conflict or controversy any other time. She told Erika she plans to keep that same energy. When the widow inquired about industry backlash, the “Beez In The Trap” the NY Post reports the star said, “I didn’t notice.”

Social Media Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s TPUSA Appearance

Well, everyone else has noticed, and Onika’s opinions have seemingly fractured her fanbase. Many of her fans online are rooting for her to “Make America Gag Again.” On the other hand, several others are deeply disappointed in the political 180° flip from previously supporting Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Countless comments noted that everything about Nicki, from her immigrant background and her husband’s past criminal record, to her “Super Freaky” outfits and lyrics, made her everything Trump supporters spoke out against… until she joined their ranks. It seems like a similar switcheroo to Muva MAGA, Amber Rose, who spoke at the RNC last year. Yet, even many of her critics claimed that this is who the Pink Print artist has always been, and she’s just now saying the quiet part out loud.

If Nicki never noticed the backlash before, it’s harder to miss after this Q&A with Erika Kirk. For every supporter she risks losing online, there seems to be a MAGA supporter jumping on the bandwagon, like the official White House account on X, formerly Twitter.

Nicki reposted a clip of her dragging the “disgruntled” Democrats. She quoted it with an AI image that implies this is all a major chess move for her.

If that’s the case, what do you think is the endgame for MAGA Minaj after her recent pop-out with Erika Kirk at TPUSA?

