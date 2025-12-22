DMV LOCAL RECAP: TSA Cracks Down on Unruly Travelers

✕

As holiday travel ramps up, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding travelers to keep their behavior in check—or face serious consequences. Officials warn that unruly conduct at airport security checkpoints or onboard flights could lead to steep fines, criminal charges, and even jail time.

TSA and the FAA report an increase in disruptive incidents in 2025 compared to previous years, prompting a strict zero-tolerance policy. Threats, verbal abuse, physical violence, and aggressive behavior toward airport staff will not be tolerated. Travelers who violate the rules could be fined more than $10,000 and may face criminal prosecution.

The warning comes at a time when airports are experiencing heavier passenger traffic, making safety and efficiency a top priority. TSA officials stress that airports are shared spaces, and disruptive behavior can cause delays and put others at risk.

In a surprising shift, some airports are also bringing back a pre-2001 tradition. Select locations, including San Francisco International Airport, are allowing non-passengers to pass through security to accompany loved ones to the gate. Visitors must apply online and receive approval, and access remains limited.

While many welcome the return of gate-side goodbyes, TSA emphasizes that respectful behavior is essential. As travel increases, following the rules ensures a smoother, safer experience for everyone.