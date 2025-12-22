Drake Plans To Break A Fan Off With 10% Of His Gambling Stream Winnings

Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake is in one of his “God’s Plan” moods as he prepares to bless a fan in a major way.

The Canadian rapper recently announced a three-day gambling livestream on Kick. If you know Drizzy, you know his love for placing bets, but this time, he’s doing it with the fans in mind. The Dec. 21-23 livestream will give one lucky viewer a chance to cash in, as the 6 God revealed he plans to give away 10% of his Stake winnings during the stream:

“Can we end my roughest gambling year on a good note?? I want a MAXWIN and share 10% of it with you.”

The Take Care rapper has been open about the fact that gambling hasn’t exactly been kind to him this year. Most recently, he put $200,000 on Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua. Paul ended up losing, sparking another round of jokes online about the so-called “Drake curse.” Had the bet hit, Drake would have walked away with a $1.64 million payout.

Beyond his love of gambling, Drake also appears to be firmly in album mode. He’s teased his next project, ICEMAN, on several occasions. During a recent livestream, Ben Da Don pressed Drake for answers about when fans can expect the album. Acting as if he was reading a comment from the chat, Ben said, “When the f*ck is you dropping the album, ugly a** n*gga? Chat y’all gotta chill.”

Drake quickly shut that down, calling out the moment for what it was. “See, he’s clip farming. He’s a clip farmer. Nobody even said that.” Before ending the stream, Drake reassured fans that ICEMAN is on the way. Earlier this year, he released the first official single from the upcoming project, “What Did I Miss?” but fans are clearly ready for the full album.

