All The Reasons Why Janet Jackson’s Blonde Bombshell Curls Should Be On Your 2026 Mood Board

If there’s one thing Janet Jackson is going to do, it’s switch her hair up and get everyone talking. She popped up on our timelines with a honey-blonde curly look we love.

The curls are tight, the color is perfect, and the volume is everything. Her hair transformation is the pause mid-scroll moment only Janet can create.

And as we look for hair inspiration in the new year, the multi-hyphenate star’s newest hair slay is the perfect addition to our mood boards.

Why Janet Jackson’s Blonde Bombshell Curls Should Be on Your 2026 Mood Board

The look doubled as promo for her December 27 tour stop at Thunder Valley in California. As many are still celebrating the holiday season, Miss Jackson is in her bag and hitting the stage.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments. One person wrote, “I am living for this hair.” Another told her, “You look flawless, queen.” Others said they were obsessed with the color and called the curls “everything.” The comment section was full of crown emojis, heart eyes, and people asking how she keeps looking this TF good.

We don’t blame them.

The Why Did I Get Married star is a true hair chameleon. Sis switches it up with ease and never feels stuck in one lane.

This curly moment feels soft but confident, playful – And we love it. The look, a custom unit by Shilomi Wigs in NYC, is reminiscent of some of her older styles. It’s giving retro, modern glamour with the little ‘90s it girl all in one.

And when it comes to color, honey blonde is having a moment. The shade pulls natural gold and red undertones in melanin skin. Much warmer than harsher ones like platinum and ash, honey blonde let your hair, your skin, and you shine together.

We saw the color everywhere in 2025. It’s clearly not going anywhere in 2026.

