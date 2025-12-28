Streamer Split: Kai Cenat Claims He Is Done With Relationships After Splitting From GiGi Amid Cheating Rumors

In the fast-moving world of streaming, a digital eternity can pass between a romantic European getaway and a cold, one-sentence breakup announcement. Fans of Kai Cenat and GiGi were left reeling this weekend after the 24-year-old content king confirmed that his relationship with Gabrielle Alayah (better known as GiGi) has officially ended.

The news broke on Saturday when Kai took to X with a post. “I’m single I will never be in another relationship again,” he wrote, sparking immediate discourse across social media. According to TMZ, the announcement came as a shock to his fan base, especially considering the pair had recently been spotted looking cozy while traveling through Switzerland and Italy just days after Christmas.

The Cheating Allegations Surrounding Kai Cenat and GiGi

Whenever a high-profile influencer breakup occurs, the internet’s first instinct is to find a villain, and GiGi quickly found herself in the drama. Rumors began swirling on X, fueled by a viral post with over 2.7 million views that alleged GiGi had been involved with rapper NBA YoungBoy while dating Kai. While Kai’s post was vague and leaned into a “sympathetic” tone, fans rushed to the comments to claim that GiGi had fumbled the bag through infidelity.

GiGi, however, did not let a false narrative settle. Taking to her Instagram Story, she set the record straight, revealing that she was actually the one who pulled the plug on the relationship. “I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about me off a FAKE Twitter post is insane,” she wrote. She directly addressed the cheating rumors, stating, “I’ve never cheated on him, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else, please.”

The relationship between Kai Cenat and GiGi first became public knowledge late last year when Kai introduced her during his 23rd birthday livestream. Since then, the couple has been under a microscope, with some fans questioning if the chemistry was genuine or if the lifestyle was the primary draw. The split comes after the creator faced scrutiny at the Streamer Awards.

As BOSSIP reported, the host of the awards, FanFan, was presenting an award and referenced Kai as a Diddy look-alike shortly after the release of the shocking documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Additionally, the couple broke up just weeks after Kai opened up about his mental health struggles and the immense pressure of being a top-tier creator, leading some to speculate that the strain of his career may have bled into his personal life.

While some social media users are shocked by the breakup, others are pointing out the red flags that surfaced during their year-long run. From rumors of high-priced gift requests to the sudden shift from international travels to digital warfare, the fallout has been anything but quiet.

