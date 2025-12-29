Diddy’s Sons, Justin & Christian Combs, Will Showcase Their ‘Voice’ In 2026 Zeus Network Docuseries

Diddy's sons, Justin and Christian, plan to release a docuseries on Zeus Network in 2026

The series aims to provide their personal story and experiences amid Diddy's criminal case

Both sons have been accused of sexual assault, which they have denied

Zeus Network is providing a platform for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ family to tell their side of the story.

Nearly a month after 50 Cent released his highly anticipated Netflix docuseries about Diddy, the disgraced music mogul’s sons–Justin and Christian Combs–are planning on releasing their own project, teaming up with Zeus Network for a docuseries in 2026.

A teaser for the untitled project was released on Sunday night, showing Justin and Christian watching news coverage of their father’s criminal trial and reporters hounding their family with questions regarding accusations against their father. Then, a series of words flash across the screen: “The rise. The family. The foes. The joy. The pain. Our voice. The loyalty. The betrayal. The hate. The highs. The lows. The love. The truth. The lies.”

That gets interrupted by an incoming call from Fort Dix, where Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution charges. It’s not currently clear if Diddy is actively involved in the documentary series.

Lemuel Plummer, the CEO of Zeus Network, released a statement about the project, insisting it is “not intended to endorse, defend or vindicate Diddy.”

“This documentary series is centered on providing Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story and lived experiences, particularly as their lives have also been directly impacted,” Plummer continued, according to Rolling Stone. “As a network, we believe in the importance of allowing individuals to speak for themselves, just as any credible network entering the documentary space does. Our role is to provide a platform for stories to be told honestly and without pre-judgement. What viewers will see is raw, real, and authentic storytelling. That is the essence of this project.”

Justin, 31, and Christian, 27, have been huge supporters of their father since he was first accused of sexual and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. She filed a bombshell sex trafficking lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, and while the civil case was settled within 24 hours, it kicked off a federal investigation into Combs.

The brothers were also present at Combs’ lengthy eight-week criminal trial in Manhattan over the summer, both begging for leniency in letters written to the judge.

“I’m asking you, please, with the utmost respect, please give my family grace, please let my father out to take care and lead this family, please give him mercy and get out and become the man that we all know that he is,” Christian wrote at the time.

Christian has released songs in support of his father, and Justin was seen in Netflix’s documentary strategizing on how to reframe the narrative around Combs. Still, this project would serve as the first time either son would talk publicly, at length, about their father’s case.

In the civil litigation against Combs, both Justin and Christian have been accused of sexual assault in separate cases. They have denied the accusations.

