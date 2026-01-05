Listen Live
Claressa Shields Snaps on 50 Cent for Trolling Papoose

Claressa Shields Snaps on 50 Cent for Trolling Papoose: “STFU… 50 Needs Therapy”

After 50 Cent randomly dragged her and Papoose into his latest internet circus, Shields unloaded on the rapper-turned-troll.

Published on January 5, 2026

Boxer Claressa Shields is getting tired of 50 Cent trolling her man, rapper Papoose. 

So Shields decided she was going to jump into the online back-and-forth between Fif and her plus one by taking shots at the rapper-turned-TV exec, telling him to “STFU” and adding that he’s “never been the best” rapper in any era.

“I wake up New Year’s Day and 50 Cent got a post with my face & Papoose face on it, and I’ve never done or said nothing bad ’bout him!” the boxing champion shared in one of a series of Snapchat posts. “So I’m all confused like what the heck.”

Shields acknowledged that she loves some online trolling, too, but added that she initially ignored 50 Cent’s jabs because Papoose asked her to let him handle it and that she should stay focused on her boxing career.  

“So everyone knows how I get on this internet I’ll troll a mf too!” she continued. “But Pap said let him handle it. So I’m staying focused on my training! Cause I make millions to fight!”

Shields said that she was puzzled as to how she and Papoose got on 50’s radar, considering that there was no preexisting argument between them. Shields acknowledged that all of this might just be 50 clout chasing. 

“But I still had questions! Why this nut ass mf 50 come bothering me!” she wrote. “And the answer is the algorithm! It’s sad to say that I’ve been viral for 40 days and 40 nights by just being me!”

Shields ended her posts, noting that 50 Cent’s rap legacy is not what he might believe it to be. 

“I’ll end on this note, 50 need therapy,” Shields wrote. “He go around mad at the world or anybody successful because he got his heart broke. It happens. Get tf over it!”

And somehow all of this began when the online battle between 50 Cent and Papoose after 50 posted an AI clip making fun of Pap’s alleged altercation with a TikTok comedian Gerald Huston

Papoose fired back with his own AI parody in which he called out 50 for avoiding smoke from Fabolous, Jim Jones, Dave East and Maino (the “Let’s Rap About It” podcast crew) after Fif called them “squatters” since they reportedly hadn’t paid for the studio that they use to shoot the podcast and then Fab bodied him on “Squatters Rights.” 

