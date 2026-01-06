DMV LOCAL RECAP: New Montgomery Bag Ban & DC Expungement Law

✕

In Montgomery County, Maryland, plastic bags are no longer offered at grocery store checkouts. The county’s “bring your own bag” policy is now fully in effect, requiring shoppers to arrive prepared or purchase reusable bags at checkout. While some areas near county borders may vary in enforcement, the rule now applies to most Montgomery County retailers.

Meanwhile, Virginia has rolled out a new law aimed at protecting minors online. Social media platforms are now required to limit usage to one hour per day for users under 16. Companies are also being pushed to strengthen age verification systems, though enforcement may vary by platform. The goal is to curb excessive screen time and increase online safety for teens across the state.

In Washington, DC, a major criminal justice reform has officially taken effect. The Second Chance Amendment Act of 2026, significantly expands eligibility for record sealing and expungement. The law introduces automatic processes for qualifying cases and removes several barriers that previously made clearing records difficult. This change could impact thousands of DC residents seeking better access to jobs, housing, and education.

Officials urge residents across the region to stay informed as additional laws continue to roll out. Understanding these updates can help you stay compliant—and take advantage of new opportunities designed to improve daily life throughout the DMV.