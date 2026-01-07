DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Wedding Rumors, BMF Returns and More

✕

Rumors are swirling that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be preparing to tie the knot. According to insider buzz, the couple spent the holidays in Barbados with their three children, where they reportedly met with local vendors to plan what was described as a “big party.” Fans suspect the gathering could be a wedding celebration, potentially hosted at Rihanna’s multimillion-dollar Barbados estate.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is setting the record straight about the fate of the hit series BMF. While speculation has pointed fingers at the rapper and producer, 50 says the show’s cancellation came down to declining ratings before the final season aired. However, the BMF: Blowing Money Fast documentary is officially returning for a second season on January 16, featuring six new episodes exploring the Black Mafia Family, Big Meech, and Southwest T.

Megan Thee Stallion is also starting the new year strong. The rapper recently celebrated the opening of her first Popeyes franchise in Miami and is preparing to launch her Dunkin’ Donuts collaboration on January 7. While fans continue to wait for new music, Megan is proving she’s collecting bags well beyond the booth.

Elsewhere in entertainment news, T-Pain reportedly surprised his family with a private jet, while Boosie is asking a judge for leniency as he fights to avoid prison time. Stay locked for more updates.